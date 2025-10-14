Left Menu

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh Faces Arrest Warrant in Decade-Old Case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued for Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport, Dayashankar Singh, for a 10-year-old case regarding the violation of prohibitory orders. The legal developments stem from a 2015 FIR involving blocking traffic. The next court hearing is set for November 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport, Dayashankar Singh, is facing a non-bailable warrant issued by a court for not appearing in a decade-old case. The case involves allegations of violating prohibitory orders linked to a 2015 incident.

An FIR was registered back in 2015 at the Ballia city police station by Sub-Inspector Satyendra Rai. The complaint accused Singh, along with Nagendra Pande and others, of blocking traffic, contrary to Section 144. The legal drama further unfolded as the Special Judicial Magistrate, Anil Kumar Mishra, accepted exemption applications for some accused, but not for Singh.

The court has set the next hearing for November 1. The case highlights an ongoing legal entanglement for Singh, who, along with 15 others, was subject to arrest orders earlier this year.

