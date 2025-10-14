Left Menu

Gaza Tensions Escalate Amid Aid Delays and Hamas Control

The conflict in Gaza intensifies as Israel restricts aid and keeps borders shut. Hamas reasserts its dominance, executing alleged collaborators. While U.S. President Trump aims for peace, the settlement faces significant hurdles. Aid entry and border openings are delayed, complicating humanitarian efforts and exacerbating tensions.

Updated: 14-10-2025 20:26 IST
Israel's decision to delay aid into Gaza and keep borders closed on Tuesday has heightened tensions in the region, where Hamas fighters continue to claim control. Hamas executed alleged collaborators in the streets, casting a shadow over efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump to establish peace.

The Israeli government, wary of slow hostages' body turnover, cited this lag as a reason for the aid restrictions and postponement of reopening the Egypt border crossing. The militant group blamed the difficulty in locating deceased hostages. Currently, only four coffins have been returned, with 23 more remaining unaccounted for, according to Israeli authorities.

Amid these complications, the humanitarian crisis worsens, with limited aid reaching Gaza. Many residents return to find their homes in ruins post-ceasefire. Hamas, although weakened, reasserts its presence and has begun the task of clearing rubble and restoring essential services in anticipation of increased aid deliveries.

