Delhi CM Unveils Water Connection Relief Scheme

Consumers in Delhi with unauthorized water connections can now convert them to regular connections at a reduced cost until January 31, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Gupta unveiled the Unauthorised Water and Sewer Connection Regularisation Scheme, effective until January 31, 2026. The scheme drastically cuts penalties, with domestic connection fees reduced to Rs 1,000 and non-domestic to Rs 5,000.

Gupta highlighted that the initiative addresses issues arising from a lack of awareness and financial hurdles among citizens. Despite the relief in penalties, regular fees remain mandatory, and non-compliance post-deadline could result in disconnection.

