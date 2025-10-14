Left Menu

Delhi CM Unveils Water Connection Relief Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a new scheme reducing penalties for unauthorized water and sewer connections, allowing regularization at reduced costs until January 31, 2026. This initiative aims to support residents by lowering penalties significantly for both domestic and non-domestic connections, encouraging compliance and awareness.

Consumers in Delhi with unauthorized water connections can now convert them to regular connections at a reduced cost until January 31, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Gupta unveiled the Unauthorised Water and Sewer Connection Regularisation Scheme, effective until January 31, 2026. The scheme drastically cuts penalties, with domestic connection fees reduced to Rs 1,000 and non-domestic to Rs 5,000.

Gupta highlighted that the initiative addresses issues arising from a lack of awareness and financial hurdles among citizens. Despite the relief in penalties, regular fees remain mandatory, and non-compliance post-deadline could result in disconnection.

