Courtroom Chaos: Man Throws Shoe at Ahmedabad Judge

Chaos erupted in the Ahmedabad sessions court when a disgruntled man threw a shoe at a judge following a ruling. According to a police official, the courtroom incident unfolded during live proceedings on Tuesday.

Although the shoe's impact on the additional principal judge remains unclear, the incident did not prompt any corrective action against the appellant. The judge, opting for leniency, instructed the courtroom staff to release the man without any punitive measures.

Inspector PH Bhati from Karanj police station reported that the man, frustrated by his dismissed appeal, was caught by the court staff after the incident but was subsequently let go upon the judge's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)