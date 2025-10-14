Revolutionizing Legal Oversight: India's 'Live Cases' Dashboard

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice unveiled a groundbreaking 'live cases' dashboard on Tuesday, which Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed as a pivotal move towards greater transparency.

This dashboard is an integral part of the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), a digital tool that tracks government litigation in various courts and tribunals nationwide.

Highlighting its importance, Meghwal noted that the initiative signifies a substantial leap in ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency within government litigation management. This comes as part of a broader push, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to reduce the volume of litigation. With 7,23,123 live cases currently monitored from 53 Ministries and Departments, the system facilitates informed decision-making and improved coordination across ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)