Revolutionizing Legal Oversight: India's 'Live Cases' Dashboard

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice has introduced a new 'live cases' dashboard as part of the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS). This initiative enhances transparency and accountability in government litigation by providing real-time data visualisation of court cases and facilitating proactive decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:36 IST
The Union Ministry of Law and Justice unveiled a groundbreaking 'live cases' dashboard on Tuesday, which Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed as a pivotal move towards greater transparency.

This dashboard is an integral part of the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), a digital tool that tracks government litigation in various courts and tribunals nationwide.

Highlighting its importance, Meghwal noted that the initiative signifies a substantial leap in ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency within government litigation management. This comes as part of a broader push, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to reduce the volume of litigation. With 7,23,123 live cases currently monitored from 53 Ministries and Departments, the system facilitates informed decision-making and improved coordination across ministries.

