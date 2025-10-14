Left Menu

Colonel Randrianirina: Madagascar's New Leader Amid Military Turmoil

Madagascar's top court appointed Colonel Michael Randrianirina as the interim president after widespread military defections and General Z-backed protests. The decision followed President Andry Rajoelina's inability to perform his duties and departure from the country. Randrianirina is tasked with organizing elections within 60 days.

In a significant political upheaval, Madagascar's top court on Tuesday appointed Colonel Michael Randrianirina as the nation's interim president. This move follows a mutiny led by Randrianirina, an army commander who supported protests championed by Gen Z demonstrators.

The court's decision came in the wake of President Andry Rajoelina's departure from the country, prompted by widespread military defections aligning with the protesters. According to a statement on the court's website, Rajoelina is deemed unable to fulfill his presidential duties.

Colonel Randrianirina has been entrusted with the responsibility to organize new elections within the next 60 days, as the nation grapples with this unexpected shift in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

