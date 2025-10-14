Colonel Randrianirina: Madagascar's New Leader Amid Military Turmoil

In a significant political upheaval, Madagascar's top court on Tuesday appointed Colonel Michael Randrianirina as the nation's interim president. This move follows a mutiny led by Randrianirina, an army commander who supported protests championed by Gen Z demonstrators.

The court's decision came in the wake of President Andry Rajoelina's departure from the country, prompted by widespread military defections aligning with the protesters. According to a statement on the court's website, Rajoelina is deemed unable to fulfill his presidential duties.

Colonel Randrianirina has been entrusted with the responsibility to organize new elections within the next 60 days, as the nation grapples with this unexpected shift in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)