Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Stand in the Line of Fire

India's strategic military maneuvers during Operation Sindoor resulted in significant losses for Pakistan, according to Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Director General of Military Operations of the Indian Army. Ghai highlighted Pakistan's loss of over 100 military personnel along the Line of Control, emphasizing the effectiveness of India's counter-terror operations.

During intense clashes from May 7 to May 10, the Indian Air Force successfully hit 11 Pakistani air bases, resulting in the destruction of key installations and several high-tech fighter jets. These precision strikes followed Pakistan's failed drone attacks aimed at causing damage to Indian assets.

The operation marked a doctrinal shift in India's strategy against terrorism, focusing on decisive retaliation and refusing to distinguish between terrorists and their sponsors. The campaign concluded with exhaustive efforts leading to the elimination of the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, signaling a resolute military stance against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)