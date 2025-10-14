Left Menu

NSG's Spectacular 41st Raising Day: A Showcase of Tactical Brilliance

The National Security Guard (NSG) celebrated its 41st Raising Day with operational demonstrations at their Manesar garrison, attended by Union Minister Amit Shah. The event highlighted NSG's counter-terror capabilities and commitment to continuous modernization. Shah praised their role as India's foremost counter-terror force and their strategic operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Security Guard (NSG), India's elite counter-terrorism force, marked its 41st Raising Day at Manesar with a grand ceremony, drawing attention to its impressive operational skills.

Union Minister Amit Shah graced the event, spotlighting NSG's evolving role from a 'force of last resort' to a proactive counter-terrorism unit, instrumental in strategic operations like Operation Sindoor against terror bases.

The highlight of the event was a composite operational demonstration, which displayed drills and combat expertise, emphasizing NSG's continual modernization. Shaw highlighted the importance of the new Special Operations Training Centre, a pivotal development in strengthening India's counter-terror architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

