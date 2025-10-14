NSG's Spectacular 41st Raising Day: A Showcase of Tactical Brilliance

The National Security Guard (NSG), India's elite counter-terrorism force, marked its 41st Raising Day at Manesar with a grand ceremony, drawing attention to its impressive operational skills.

Union Minister Amit Shah graced the event, spotlighting NSG's evolving role from a 'force of last resort' to a proactive counter-terrorism unit, instrumental in strategic operations like Operation Sindoor against terror bases.

The highlight of the event was a composite operational demonstration, which displayed drills and combat expertise, emphasizing NSG's continual modernization. Shaw highlighted the importance of the new Special Operations Training Centre, a pivotal development in strengthening India's counter-terror architecture.

