Hamas to Transfer Hostage Bodies, Rafah Crossing Closed
Hamas plans to transfer the bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages to Israel. This decision comes as a result of negotiations with mediators. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have announced that the Rafah border crossing will remain closed and aid reduced to pressure Hamas into handing over the bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:40 IST
Hamas is set to return the bodies of four Israeli hostages to Israel, as confirmed by an operation official speaking to Reuters. The transfer is scheduled for 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
This development comes amid heightened tensions, with the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt remaining closed through Wednesday. The closure aims to exert pressure on the Palestinian militant group.
In a strategic move to compel action, Israeli officials have also announced a reduction of aid into the Gaza Strip, demanding the release of the deceased hostages taken by Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
