Ladakh Leaders Announce Silent March and Blackout to Demand Statehood

Ladakh's leaders, represented by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), have announced fresh protests to demand statehood and constitutional safeguards. These demands include a judicial inquiry into last month's violence, which left four dead and many injured.

The planned demonstrations feature a two-hour silent march and a three-hour blackout across the region, highlighting Ladakh's quest for statehood and Sixth Schedule status. Co-chairman of KDA, Asgar Ali Karbalai, voiced their commitment, stating they won't resume dialogue with the government until their conditions are met.

KDA's Karbalai, along with other leaders, emphasized the peaceful nature of their protests and rejected allegations against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. They remain resolved to intensify their movement, especially during the upcoming winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)