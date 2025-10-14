Chanderi Municipality Workers Threaten Mass Conversion Over Job Termination

In a dramatic turn of events, more than 150 daily wage workers of the Chanderi Municipality in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district have threatened to convert from Sanatan Dharma if their employment is not reinstated. This bold decision aims to protest their recent dismissal from municipal service.

The decision to terminate these employees was allegedly made last month with influential political figures such as the local MLA and municipal chairman exerting pressure on councillors, resulting in the removal. The affected workers have openly demanded urgent intervention from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, with a ten-day ultimatum for their reinstatement.

Notably, the employees, who have expressed anguish over the political maneuvers leading to their dismissal, emphasize the risk of starvation their families face. The application for en masse conversion highlights their desperation, underscoring a need for swift resolution from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)