Tragic Cylinder Blast Claims Life in Jammu

A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu as a man who was injured in a cylinder explosion succumbed to his injuries. The blast, which took place on September 28, had initially left Om Prakash, his wife Kamla Devi, and daughter Khushi seriously injured.

The family was immediately hospitalized for specialized treatment at the Government Medical College in Jammu. Despite the medical intervention, Om Prakash could not survive and died from his burn injuries on Tuesday.

An official investigation is underway with authorities initiating inquest proceedings to get to the root cause of the explosion. A dedicated officer has been assigned to conduct this further investigation, officials have confirmed.

