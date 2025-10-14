Left Menu

Tragic Cylinder Blast Claims Life in Jammu

A man injured alongside his wife and daughter in a cylinder blast last month died at Government Medical College hospital in Jammu. The incident occurred at the home of Om Prakash on September 28, injuring the family. Officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:52 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Jammu as a man who was injured in a cylinder explosion succumbed to his injuries. The blast, which took place on September 28, had initially left Om Prakash, his wife Kamla Devi, and daughter Khushi seriously injured.

The family was immediately hospitalized for specialized treatment at the Government Medical College in Jammu. Despite the medical intervention, Om Prakash could not survive and died from his burn injuries on Tuesday.

An official investigation is underway with authorities initiating inquest proceedings to get to the root cause of the explosion. A dedicated officer has been assigned to conduct this further investigation, officials have confirmed.

