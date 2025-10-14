Delhi's Civic Agenda: Sanitation Drive and Roads Renamed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken significant steps to enhance city services and cultural commemoration, earmarking Rs 12.5 crore for sanitation and repair efforts during upcoming festivals.

During the latest civic body meeting, an on-table agenda saw a three-month extension approved for the current contractor responsible for Toll Tax and Environment Compensation Charge collection at Delhi's entry points, with commercial vehicles seeing this extension come into action.

Additionally, the civic body has approved plans to rename roads in the Burari area after notable national figures and local personalities, reflecting a strong commitment to honoring those who've shaped the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)