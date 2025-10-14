Mystery Unfolds as Young Woman's Body Found in Field
The body of a 20-year-old woman, identified as Gudiya Khatoon, was discovered in a field in Bhatni, leading to a police investigation. Eyewitnesses noted strangulation marks, raising suspicions of foul play. Law enforcement is awaiting a post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.
The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in a field in Bhatni on Tuesday, sparking a police investigation into her death.
Identified as Gudiya Khatoon from Dharmkhor Dubey village, the discovery was made by goat herders who then alerted authorities.
Notable strangulation marks led to suspicions of foul play, prompting further inquiry and reliance on a forthcoming post-mortem report.
