Mystery Unfolds as Young Woman's Body Found in Field

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in a field in Bhatni on Tuesday, sparking a police investigation into her death.

Identified as Gudiya Khatoon from Dharmkhor Dubey village, the discovery was made by goat herders who then alerted authorities.

Notable strangulation marks led to suspicions of foul play, prompting further inquiry and reliance on a forthcoming post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)