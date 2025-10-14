Security Guard Assault Sparks Manhunt in Jalandhar
A security guard, Sandeep Kumar, was attacked and shot by around six people in Jalandhar. Police suspect personal enmity as a motive, and one suspect identified as Sukha is involved. Authorities are actively searching for the assailants.
A violent assault on a security guard in Jalandhar triggered an urgent police manhunt on Tuesday. Sandeep Kumar, the victim, was ambushed by approximately six individuals, who subsequently shot him, according to official reports.
Bharat Bhushan, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, indicated that initial inquiries suggest a personal vendetta may have motivated the attack. Though Kumar was quickly hospitalized, his attackers remain elusive.
Police have identified one of the alleged assailants as Sukha from Talhan village and are intensifying efforts to capture those responsible. The ongoing investigation aims to swiftly bring the culprits to justice.
