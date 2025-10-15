Press v. Pentagon: A Standoff Over Access and Security

Amid a growing standoff between the press and the Pentagon, at least 20 news organizations have refused to endorse a new access policy that they argue could restrict journalistic freedom. The policy, introduced ahead of a deadline for acceptance, mandates that journalists concur with regulations on classifying information access, risking being labeled as security threats if they probe unapproved disclosures.

Reporters from major outlets, including The New York Times and Bloomberg, have publicly voiced their fears over the potential erosion of press freedoms. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell insists the policy is necessary for national security, while prominent media firms argue it jeopardizes their ability to report on publicly funded military operations.

Despite some acceptance within the media landscape, such as One America News, the policy continues to draw criticism. The Pentagon Press Association has urged a reconsideration, emphasizing the potential adverse impact on the First Amendment rights of journalists aiming to cover military affairs comprehensively.