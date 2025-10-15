Trump's Proposed Trade Retaliation: Cutting Cooking Oil Ties with China

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a potential shift in trade relations with China, hinting at the possibility of terminating certain ties, including those related to cooking oil imports.

Trump accused China of economic hostility through a deliberate reduction in U.S. soybean purchases, positioning this as a tactic in broader trade negotiations. Trump's comments stressed the U.S.'s capability to produce its own cooking oil, negating the need for Chinese imports.

The strained relationship, punctuated by Trump's tariff impositions, reflects deeper issues, including trade deficits, manufacturing revival plans, and geopolitical disputes. Amidst these tensions, Trump seeks to recalibrate trade dynamics with China to bolster American economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)