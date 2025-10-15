Left Menu

U.S. Revokes Visas Over Social Media Comments on Activist's Assassination

The U.S. State Department revoked visas of six individuals from various countries due to social media posts regarding activist Charlie Kirk's assassination. The move coincided with President Trump's posthumous Medal of Freedom award to Kirk. This highlights an ongoing crackdown on immigration and social media scrutiny.

The U.S. State Department recently revoked visas from six foreigners after they made contentious social media posts regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The announcement was timed with President Donald Trump's posthumous award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Kirk on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The State Department, underscoring its strict stance on immigration, stated, "The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans," in a message shared on platform X. The individuals affected by this decision hailed from South Africa, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and Paraguay.

This visa revocation forms part of a broader immigration crackdown initiated by the Trump administration, which has increased social media monitoring and revoked thousands of student visas. The government continues to scrutinize public expressions celebrating or rationalizing Kirk's death, striving to manage the duration of visa permissions more tightly.

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

