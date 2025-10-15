Left Menu

Deadly Vehicle Blast Rocks Guayaquil: A Sinister Turn in Ecuador's Violence Surge

A pickup truck explosion in Guayaquil, Ecuador, killed one person and injured two more in what is being called an intentional attack. This incident is among several recent car bombings across the country, intensifying concerns about rising violence after a political assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 15-10-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 07:37 IST
Deadly Vehicle Blast Rocks Guayaquil: A Sinister Turn in Ecuador's Violence Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A devastating pickup truck explosion occurred on a busy shopping street in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Tuesday evening, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Local authorities are labeling it an intentional attack, highlighting a growing wave of violence in the region.

Jorge Montanero, Major of the Guayaquil fire department, identified the victim as a near-by cab driver. As a precaution, buildings in the area are being evacuated while the police continue their investigation into the cause of the blast. The possibility of a car bomb is not ruled out.

This tragic event follows a series of vehicle explosions in Ecuador during 2023, a year marked by increased violence after the assassination of a presidential candidate. Governor Humberto Plaza pledged to hold those responsible accountable, condemning the blast as an act of terrorism.

TRENDING

1
Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

 Global
2
South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Controls

South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Control...

 South Korea
3
Resolution in IPS Officer's Autopsy Impasse

Resolution in IPS Officer's Autopsy Impasse

 India
4
A Tribute to Goa's Political Stalwart Ravi Naik

A Tribute to Goa's Political Stalwart Ravi Naik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025