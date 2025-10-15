Deadly Vehicle Blast Rocks Guayaquil: A Sinister Turn in Ecuador's Violence Surge
A pickup truck explosion in Guayaquil, Ecuador, killed one person and injured two more in what is being called an intentional attack. This incident is among several recent car bombings across the country, intensifying concerns about rising violence after a political assassination.
- Country:
- Ecuador
A devastating pickup truck explosion occurred on a busy shopping street in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Tuesday evening, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Local authorities are labeling it an intentional attack, highlighting a growing wave of violence in the region.
Jorge Montanero, Major of the Guayaquil fire department, identified the victim as a near-by cab driver. As a precaution, buildings in the area are being evacuated while the police continue their investigation into the cause of the blast. The possibility of a car bomb is not ruled out.
This tragic event follows a series of vehicle explosions in Ecuador during 2023, a year marked by increased violence after the assassination of a presidential candidate. Governor Humberto Plaza pledged to hold those responsible accountable, condemning the blast as an act of terrorism.
ALSO READ
MSF Shutters Haiti Clinic Amid Escalating Violence: A Crisis Unfolds
MSF Closes Haiti Clinic Amidst Violence
Political Violence Surge: Pennsylvania Governor's Arson Attack
Ladakh violence: SC adjourns to October 15 hearing on plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife challenging his detention, seeking his immediate release.
Tragic Fallout: Violence Erupts in Muzaffarnagar Village