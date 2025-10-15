Deadly Vehicle Blast Rocks Guayaquil: A Sinister Turn in Ecuador's Violence Surge

A devastating pickup truck explosion occurred on a busy shopping street in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Tuesday evening, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Local authorities are labeling it an intentional attack, highlighting a growing wave of violence in the region.

Jorge Montanero, Major of the Guayaquil fire department, identified the victim as a near-by cab driver. As a precaution, buildings in the area are being evacuated while the police continue their investigation into the cause of the blast. The possibility of a car bomb is not ruled out.

This tragic event follows a series of vehicle explosions in Ecuador during 2023, a year marked by increased violence after the assassination of a presidential candidate. Governor Humberto Plaza pledged to hold those responsible accountable, condemning the blast as an act of terrorism.