Rajnath Singh Inaugurates LCA Tejas Mk1A, HTT-40 Production Lines at HAL Nashik

In a landmark step toward bolstering India’s defence self-reliance, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the third production line of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A and the second production line of the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility on October 17, 2025. The occasion also witnessed the flagging-off of the first LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft produced at the facility—marking a significant leap in India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

The inauguration not only expands HAL’s production capacity but also serves as a powerful symbol of India’s accelerating march towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence production, a vision championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

A Symbol of Self-Reliance: From Import Dependency to Indigenous Strength

In his keynote address, Shri Rajnath Singh described the Tejas Mk1A’s flight as a “shining symbol of India’s growing Aatmanirbharta in defence.” He reflected on the nation’s transformational journey over the past decade, recalling that in 2014, India imported 65–70% of its critical military equipment. Today, he noted with pride, the country is manufacturing nearly 65% of its defence hardware domestically.

“Without self-reliance, we can never be truly secure,” Shri Singh said, recounting the challenges faced by the government in 2014, including limited preparedness, high import dependency, and lack of private sector participation.

He credited the government’s new approach—prioritising indigenisation, innovation, and public-private collaboration—for turning India into a major defence producer. From fighter jets to missiles, engines to EW systems, India is now building what it once imported, he asserted.

Defence Production Surges to Historic Highs

Shri Singh outlined the tangible achievements of India’s new defence policies:

Defence production surged from ₹46,429 crore in 2014–15 to over ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2024–25

Defence exports jumped from less than ₹1,000 crore to ₹25,000 crore

A new goal is set: ₹3 lakh crore in production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029

He urged HAL and the wider industry to not limit themselves to Tejas and HTT-40, but to lead India into the future of warfare, including AI-enabled combat systems, unmanned platforms, cyber defence, and next-gen aviation.

HAL Nashik: Pillar of India’s Aerospace Ambition

Calling HAL Nashik a “glowing symbol of self-reliance,” the Defence Minister praised its historic role in India’s defence evolution—from building MiG-21s and MiG-27s to producing the modern Su-30MKI and now Tejas Mk1A.

He highlighted HAL’s role in Operation Sindoor, a recent high-stakes mission that tested India’s full military capabilities. HAL provided 24/7 operational support, including installing BrahMos missiles on Su-30MKIs, which successfully neutralised terrorist targets—an achievement that validated India’s indigenous platforms in real combat conditions.

HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A: Engineering Excellence

Speaking at the event, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar described LCA Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40 as landmarks in Indian aerospace engineering:

LCA Tejas Mk1A : A 4.5-generation fighter aircraft developed jointly by HAL , ADA , DRDO , and the Indian Air Force —symbolising design excellence and global-class performance.

HTT-40: India’s fully indigenous basic trainer aircraft for the IAF—designed, developed, and produced entirely by HAL.

He said both aircraft underscore India’s capability to design and deliver advanced platforms independently, with wide export potential and strategic relevance.

Boost to Employment and Industrial Ecosystem

Dr. DK Sunil, CMD of HAL, declared the Nashik facility’s expansion a testament to HAL’s production scalability. The new lines will:

Support timely delivery of aircraft to the Indian Air Force

Generate over 1,000 jobs in and around Nashik

Foster more than 40 industry partnerships, advancing the public-private synergy

He emphasised that the facility’s digital transformation into a paperless and sustainable complex mirrors the technological leap of New India.

Aerial Spectacle and Operational Display

The inaugural Tejas Mk1A sortie was piloted by Group Captain KK Venugopal (Retd), HAL’s Chief Test Pilot for fixed-wing aircraft. The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute, followed by a stunning aerial display featuring:

LCA Tejas Mk1A

Su-30MKI

HTT-40

The display showcased the cutting-edge capabilities of India’s indigenous fighter fleet and underlined the IAF’s confidence in domestic aerospace technologies.

The Road Ahead: Civil Aviation and MRO Expansion

Highlighting the newly established Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for civil and military aviation at Nashik, Shri Rajnath Singh said it would create new employment opportunities and further consolidate India’s ambitions in both defence and civil aviation.

He reiterated that HAL must expand its role in civil aircraft manufacturing, AI integration, and unmanned aerial systems to meet future challenges and stay ahead of global trends.

New Era of Indian Aerospace Manufacturing

The inauguration of new production lines for the Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40 marks a turning point in India’s defence manufacturing journey. From a major importer to a confident exporter, India is laying the foundation for an independent, globally competitive aerospace ecosystem, powered by innovation, collaboration, and national pride.