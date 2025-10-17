Left Menu

FSSAI confiscates 33 kg adulterated sweets in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:44 IST
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday conducted raids in several sweet shops in Shimla and confiscated around 33 kg of adulterated sweets, officials said.

The FSSAI recovered adulterated sweets from various shops located in Sanjauli and the sweets were immediately thrown away by the team, they said.

The authority also conducted surprise inspection of sweet shops and stalls in Dhalli, Mashobra, and Kamdhenu shop at the premises of the High Court.

Similarly, district administration team led by Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma also conducted a surprise inspection of sweet shops in a market in Shoghi.

