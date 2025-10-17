Left Menu

Another cop commits suicide in Haryana, wife and in-laws booked

PTI | Rewari(Har) | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:58 IST
In yet another alleged suicide by a Haryana cop, an assistant sub-inspector of police posted in Gururgam allegedly hanged himself here at his ancestral home, police said on Friday.

A suicide note has also been recovered from his house in Jainabad village in Rewari district, in which the policeman has accused his wife and her parents of harassing him, they said.

According to police, ASI Krishna Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself in his room on Thursday.

A police team reached the house after his father Nardev Singh informed them that he was not opening the door of his room. They broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling.

Police took the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary.

The father lodged a complaint saying the ASI was distressed over an FIR filed by his wife in Delhi.

''After my daughter-in-law filed a complaint against my son Krishna Kumar in Delhi, my son was feeling mentally harassed and remained at home in distress. Due to the mental torture by his wife Indu's FIR, Krishna ended his life by hanging himself in his room. In his suicide note he has written everything,'' Nardev Singh said.

Krishna Kumar and Indu have a son and a daughter. Indu has been working as a teacher in Delhi for almost two years now, while their children live with her parents in Manethi village, the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Indu, her father Nawal and her mother Saroj Devi under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at Khol police station on Friday, police said.

''We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem today and a further probe is underway,'' said Inspector Gajraj Singh, SHO of Khol police station.

Krishan Kumar had been working in Haryana Police since December 2004.

This comes amid two other high-profile suspected suicides by cops in Haryana. Recently, Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly committed suicide at his Sector 11 private residence here on October 7. He blamed senior Haryana Police officials for harassment, including caste discrimination, in a note he left behind.

A twist in the IPS officer's suicide case came on Tuesday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar shot himself dead in a village in Rohtak and allegedly levelled corruption allegations against Puran Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

