Bengaluru: Two held for college student’s murder over rejected marriage proposal

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:25 IST
A day after a 20-year-old college student was found murdered with her throat slit near a railway track here, police arrested two men in connection with the killing on Friday.

The main accused, Vignesh (28), a neighbour of the victim, allegedly killed her out of anger and frustration after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm on October 16, when Yamini Priya, a first-year pharmacy student and resident of Swatantra Palya, was returning home from college.

Vignesh reportedly approached her and insisted that she marry him. When she refused, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, causing fatal injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, a murder case was registered at the Shrirampura police station.

According to the complaint, the accused, who lived opposite their house and was known to the family, had been repeatedly pressuring the victim to marry him.

Following investigations, police arrested Vignesh and another man who allegedly sheltered him, and also seized the two-wheeler used in the crime, a senior officer said.

The investigation is ongoing, the officer added.

