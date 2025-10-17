Two cousin brothers shot dead over monetary dispute in Delhi's Shastri Park

Two cousin brothers were shot dead in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area over a monetary dispute, police said on Friday.

They said the matter came to light when information was received on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday about a man lying unconscious on the service road near Shastri Park Chowk. A team from the local police station rushed to the spot and shifted him to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was identified as Umam alias Ubham, 25, a resident of Kailash Nagar in Delhi. Shortly afterwards, another call was received regarding an injured man lying near the fruit mandi area in the same locality. The injured person was identified as Nadeem, 27, also a resident of Kailash Nagar and a cousin of the first victim. He was also taken to the JPC Hospital and was later referred to GTB Hospital for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that a case was registered and teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory visited both spots to collect evidence. Multiple teams were formed to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident.

''Acting on leads, one accused was arrested. The accused has been identified as Asraf (23). During the investigation, police recovered a semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges and a motorcycle. Preliminary probe revealed that a monetary dispute between the cousins and the accused led to the confrontation that turned fatal,'' said the officer.

Police said that further investigation is in progress to trace the sequence of events and determine the exact motive behind the shooting.

