Left Menu

UP court sends Chinese woman to one-year jail for illegally entering India via Nepal

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:42 IST
UP court sends Chinese woman to one-year jail for illegally entering India via Nepal
  • Country:
  • India

A Chinese national, who had allegedly entered India illegally via Nepal last year, was on Friday sentenced to one-year-jail term by a court here, a case lawyer said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Cai Xiaohong (49), a resident of Xiamen City, Fujian Province, public prosecutor Pravindra Kumar Diwakar said.

He said the case dates back to June 26, 2024, when police in Sonauli bordering Nepal spotted a suspected foreign national entering India from the Nepal side.

On interrogation, she revealed her identity as Cai Xiaohong and said she came to visit Nepal and from there she entered India without a valid visa, the lawyer said.

Police registered a case under The Foreigners Act and filed a charge sheet in the court. During the trial, the court found Cai guilty.

On Friday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav sentenced Cai to one-year simple imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 2,000, Diwakar said.

In case of non-payment, she will have to put in an additional three months of jail time, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
2
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
3
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India
4
Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025