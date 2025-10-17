IMF discussed Bolivian economy with candidates ahead of election runoff, official says

The International Monetary Fund has discussed Bolivia's economy with the country's presidential candidates ahead of a runoff vote this Sunday, an IMF official said on Friday.

"We benefited from hearing their views on the challenges facing Bolivia and how they view the best way to restore stability and growth in the country," said Nigel Chalk, deputy director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the IMF, in a press briefing to launch the region's economic outlook.

The presidential runoff vote pits centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz against conservative former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga.

