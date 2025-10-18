Judicial inquiry ordered into Leh violence fulfils Ladakh's demand, says chief secretary

Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal on Friday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordering a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh fulfils the strong demand of the people of the Union territory seeking a fair and transparent probe into the incident.

Addressing a key demand of the protesting Ladakh groups, the MHA on Friday announced a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into last month's violent clashes in Leh. The clashes between security forces and protesters – who were demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union territory – left four civilians dead and 90 injured, escalating a months-long agitation.

"This decision reflects the government's commitment to justice and transparency,'' he said.

Providing an update on the injured, Kotwal said five individuals, including an ex-serviceman, are currently undergoing treatment at the SNM Hospital. "Doctors performed life-saving surgeries on 11 injured on the day of the incident. One of the injured will require a longer recovery period," he said. The chief secretary said most of those arrested during the violence have been granted bail, while the remaining 30 are in judicial custody and are expected to be released in due course on completion of legal procedures.

Appealing to people for calm, Kotwal urged the community leaders to maintain peace and avoid large gatherings or protests, especially after the government's decision to hold a judicial probe. "The protests (on September 24) began peacefully but later went beyond the control of the organisers," he said.

Kotwal also warned against any future disturbances and sought cooperation from the public in maintaining peace, particularly during the ongoing examination season. "We must ensure a calm environment conducive to learning," he said.

The official also highlighted the adverse impact of unrest on tourism, and urged for collective efforts to revive the sector, which is vital for Ladakh's economy.

Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to dialogue, he said the government of India will continue its engagement with the high-powered committee (HPC) to address Ladakh's concerns through peaceful means.

"The people of Ladakh are known for their patriotism and sense of responsibility. I thank everyone for their cooperation, and urge continued support in restoring normalcy across the region," Kotwal said.

He added that the situation in the Union territory is returning to normal following the unfortunate incident on September 24. On the law and order front, Kotwal said, "Several individuals were arrested, most of whom have been released. At present, 30 persons remain in judicial custody, and their release lies within the jurisdiction of the court. Once the court grants bail, they too will be released." Referring to the protest, he said, "People had assured that the agitation would remain non-violent, and peace would prevail, as Ladakh is known for its harmony and calm. However, the violence broke out unexpectedly. Community leaders later acknowledged during their meetings that the situation had gone beyond their control." Stating that people's demand for a judicial probe into the incident has now been met, Kotwal said, "We immediately ordered a magisterial inquiry led by an IAS officer, which is underway. ''However, we repeatedly received requests that the matter should be investigated under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge so that the full truth comes out.'' ''Taking those requests into account and after consultations with the concerned leaders, the government of India has ordered a judicial probe to be conducted by a former Supreme Court judge, who will be assisted by an IAS officer and a local judge.'' According to a notification issued by the MHA, the judicial probe, to be headed by Justice B S Chauhan, a former judge of the Supreme Court, is mandated to investigate the "circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate deaths of four people".

Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar will function as judicial secretary, while IAS officer Tushar Anand will be the administrative secretary of the inquiry commission. Kotwal also said that talks on various issues, including safeguards for Ladakh, are underway. "We are confident that the community leaders will prevent any mass assembly," he said.

He also said that discussions on compensations were in progress, but emphasised that "a peaceful environment is necessary for the talks to move forward''.

On deployment of security forces, the chief secretary said, "We had deployed four companies in August. After the (September 24) incident, we brought in additional forces and later began sending some of them back. In their place, we have deployed two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) trained for law-and-order situations."

