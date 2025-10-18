Maharashtra govt issues SoP for NGOs working for welfare of persons with disabilities

The Maharashtra government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the registration, monitoring and renewal of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and institutions working for the welfare, development and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

The decision was announced through a government resolution issued by the Department of Disability Welfare.

As per sections 49-53 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, registration is mandatory for all organisations engaged in disability welfare and rehabilitation.

The SOP aims to bring uniformity, transparency and accountability in the functioning of civil society organisations working in this sector.

The commissioner for disability welfare has been designated as the competent authority under the Act.

According to the new guidelines, institutions must be registered under the Societies Registration Act, the Bombay Public Trusts Act, or section 8 of the Companies Act.

Their objectives must explicitly include empowerment, training, research and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, and they are also required to demonstrate adequate staff strength, financial capacity, accessibility, and compliance with other prescribed norms, the GR stated.

Registration applications, along with the required documents, must be submitted to the district-level authority, which will forward them to the commissioner after preliminary scrutiny.

A district inspection committee will examine the proposals and submit a report within 30 days, and once approved, the organisation will be granted a one-year registration certificate and a unique institution ID.

The GR stated that organisations are mandated to apply for renewal at least 60 days before expiry and submit their annual reports and audited financial statements every year.

Each registered organisation will be inspected at least once a year, and the registration may be revoked in cases of violation of government or court orders, misuse of funds, failure to deliver benefits to persons with disabilities, financial irregularities or instances of exploitation, the GR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)