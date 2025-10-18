Left Menu

Kerala govt firmly committed to safeguard rights of pravasi community: CM Vijayan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that his government was firmly committed to safeguarding the welfare and rights of the Kerala community working or living abroad.

Vijayan, in a post on 'X', also said that he was grateful for the warm and spirited welcome he got from the expatriate community in Bahrain on his arrival there after eight years.

The CM also inaugurated the 'Pravasi Malayali Sangamam' in Bahrain, jointly organised by the Loka Kerala Sabha and the Malayalam Mission.

''Deeply grateful to our expatriate community for the warm and spirited welcome during my visit to the country after eight years. It was a pleasure to share the stage with Indian Ambassador Vinod K Jacob and Padma Shri M A Yusuff Ali.

''The government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and rights of our Pravasi community,'' he said on 'X'.

Yusuff Ali is an eminent Kerala-based businessman who is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International.

Vijayan is on a Gulf tour and will return to Kerala towards the end of October.

