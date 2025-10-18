Left Menu

UP: Bahraich MP writes to Rajnath Singh over NDA cadet’s suspicious death

18-10-2025
BJP MP Anand Kumar Gond has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking a high-level probe into the death of 18-year-old NDA cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh under suspicious circumstances at the National Defence Academy in Pune.

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, the Bahraich MP said the matter concerns not only justice for the bereaved family but also about protecting the reputation of the NDA and the morale of young cadets nationwide.

He also intends to meet the defence minister to urge immediate action.

In his letter dated October 16, Gond said that the NDA informed Antriksh's family of his death on October 10, around 7 am. However, upon reaching Pune, the family members were given no clarity by the authorities and were allegedly denied access to CCTV footage. Their written appeals also went unnoticed.

The family said that the cadet had recently told his mother that a senior had harassed him.

While he had no issue with training, he was distressed by the harassment. Gond urged the defence ministry to ensure a thorough investigation, release of CCTV footage from October 9 and 10 and strict action if any individual is found responsible.

On Friday, a Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation sent by party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Antriksh's family to offer condolences and demanded a fair inquiry.

Antriksh, a first-year NDA cadet from Bahraich, was found hanging in his hostel room on October 10.

While police suggest suicide, the family suspects foul play, alleging harassment and a possible cover-up, officials said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered, but the family continues to seek an independent and transparent probe.

