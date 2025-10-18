Following are the top stories at 9.05 pm: NATION DEL32 JK-LDALL OMAR (8.14 PM) **** Will never join hands with BJP to hasten return of statehood to J-K: CM Abdullah Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday strongly asserted that his party National Conference would never join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to hasten the return of statehood to the Union territory, indicating a refusal to repeat the ''mistakes'' of the past made by others. **** DEL29 UP-LDALL BRAHMOS (7.01 PM) **** Every inch of Pak territory within BrahMos range, Operation Sindoor was only a trailer: Rajnath Lucknow: Every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos and what happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday, in a stern warning to Pakistan. **** CAL37 BH-POLLS-NDA-NOMINATION (8 PM) **** NDA candidate's nomination papers rejected in Bihar polls Patna: In an embarrassment to the ruling NDA in poll-bound Bihar, nomination papers of Seema Singh, one of the candidates of Union minister Chirag Paswan's party, got rejected on Saturday. **** BOM11 MH-RAUT (6.21 PM) **** Sena (UBT), MNS will contest Thane civic polls together, will win over 75 seats: Raut Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will contest the Thane civic polls together and win over 75 seats, Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said on Saturday. **** CAL34 AS-ZUBEEN-INVESTIGATION (7.18 PM) **** Assam Police ready for Singapore visit in Zubeen death case: Senior official Guwahati: A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has completed preparations for its visit to Singapore from Monday in connection with the death case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, a senior official said. **** CAL27 BH-SHAH-CONCLAVE-SIR (5.09 PM) **** Infiltration stopped in Assam, but illegal immigrants getting 'red carpet welcome' in Bengal: Shah Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that while infiltration has stopped in BJP-ruled Assam, it was continuing in adjoining West Bengal because the government there was giving a ''red carpet welcome'' to illegal immigrants. **** MDS21 TL-BC QUOTA-3RDLD BANDH (7.42 PM) **** Telangana bandh against HC stay on BC quota passes off peacefully Hyderabad: A statewide bandh called by the BC JAC to protest against the High Court's stay on the 42 per cent quota for BCs in local body polls passed off peacefully in Telangana on Saturday. **** KALABURAGI MDS17 KA-BURNT VOTER RECORDS-GUTTEDAR (5.25 PM) **** 'Vote theft' case: Burnt voter records found near Ex-BJP MLA Guttedar's house in Aland Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Heaps of burnt voter records were found near former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar's residence in the district on Saturday as the SIT intensified its probe into alleged 'vote theft' in the Aland assembly segment during the 2023 assembly elections. **** LEGAL LGD4 UKD-UCC-AMENDMENTS (5.10 PM) **** Live-in relationship rules under UCC to be amended: U'khand govt in affidavit to HC Nainital: The Uttarakhand government has filed a 78-page affidavit in the high court saying that a few provisions of rules under the Uniform Civil Code are being amended. **** BUSINESS DEL33 BIZ-DHANTERAS-AUTO SALES (8.37 PM) **** Maruti hits record sales on Dhanteras, expects to cross 50k units; Hyundai sees 20 pc growth New Delhi: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said it expects to have record sales on Dhanteras clocking over 50,000 units, while rival Hyundai Motor India also posted over 20 per cent growth over last year at about 14,000 units. **** DEL31 BIZ-JEWELLERY-LD DHANTERAS (8.02 PM) **** Dhanteras buying goes on; high gold prices drive 40 pc surge in silver sales Mumbai/New Delhi: Despite high prices, consumer demand for silver outpaced gold on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, with silver coin sales surging 35-40 per cent year-on-year and overall value more than doubling, even as the jewellery body expects a 15 per cent volume drop for gold. **** DEL27 BIZ-GOYAL-US LD TRADE TALK (6.22 PM) **** Trade talks on in cordial atmosphere with US; farmer, MSME interest will be protected: Goyal New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said talks between India and the US on a proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing in a cordial atmosphere and New Delhi will protect the interests of farmers, fishermen and MSME sectors. **** FOREIGN FGN41 MOZAMBIQUE-BOAT-INDIANS (7.33 PM) **** 3 Indians killed, one injured, 5 rescued in Mozambique boat mishap Maputo: Three Indian nationals were killed, one was injured, and five others rescued in a boat accident off the coast of Beira in Mozambique, the Indian High Commission here said on Saturday. **** FES14 CHINA-INDIA-FILM (6.13 PM) **** Indian film 'Dupki' premieres at Beijing children festival without its cast; director says denied visa Beijing: Indian comedy film 'Dupki', which explores the dreams of three growing-up children from different backgrounds, premiered at the 6th Beijing International Children's Festival on Saturday, albeit without its director and cast. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)