Sanjay Saraogi appointed BJP's new Bihar unit president
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:01 IST
The BJP on Monday appointed Sanjay Saraogi as the party's Bihar unit president.
Saraogi, a former cabinet minister in the Bihar government, is an MLA from Dharbhanga constituency. He succeeds Dilip Jaiswal.
''Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Sanjay Saraogi as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar with immediate effect,'' BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.
The NDA had swept the recent Bihar assembly polls with the BJP emerging as the single largest party.
