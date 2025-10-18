Left Menu

Share market expert's deepfake video: 4 digital marketing firm men held for helping Chinese conmen

In his complaint, he said the video was spreading misinformation about shares in order to cheat investors, the official said.A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Facebook authorities were contacted and information was taken about the people who had posted the advertisement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:33 IST
Share market expert's deepfake video: 4 digital marketing firm men held for helping Chinese conmen
  • Country:
  • India

Four senior staffers of a digital marketing company were arrested for allegedly providing Facebook advertising ID access to Chinese fraudsters to post deepfake videos of a famous share market expert on social media platforms with the aim of duping investors, a police official said on Saturday.

Arrested accused Jijil Sabestian (44), Deepayan Bannerjee (30), Daniel Arumugham (25) and Chandrashekhar Naik (42) got Rs 3 crore in Indian and UAE currencies for this, he added.

''The probe began after the hare expert of a business news channel approached West Region Cyber Police Station and alerted police about his deepfake video on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram in the form of an advertisement. In his complaint, he said the video was spreading misinformation about shares in order to cheat investors,'' the official said.

''A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Facebook authorities were contacted and information was taken about the people who had posted the advertisement. Three were held from Bengaluru and one from Thane. They had provided access of Facebook advertising ID to Chinese fraudsters for Rs 3 crore,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory...

 Global
2
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Egypt
3
India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

 Australia
4
HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025