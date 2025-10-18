Left Menu

Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista claims attack on convoy, police launch probe

West Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista on Saturday evening claimed that his convoy was attacked when it was passing through Masdhura area in Darjeeling, prompting the police to start a probe.A complaint in this regard was lodged by the BJP at the Jorebunglow Police Station, a senior officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:59 IST
West Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista on Saturday evening claimed that his convoy was attacked when it was passing through Masdhura area in Darjeeling, prompting the police to start a probe.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by the BJP at the Jorebunglow Police Station, a senior officer said.

''In Masdhura, near Sukhia Pokhari today, my convoy was attacked by unknown miscreants. Though those cowards had attacked me, the force of the attack fell on the vehicle immediately behind mine. The timing of the attack, following the announcement of an Interlocutor for our region, is highly suspicious and points to a conspiracy at disturbing peace in our region,'' the Darjeeling MP wrote on X.

The police officer told PTI that a stone hit the vehicle in which Bista's close aide and BJP worker Sanjeev Lama was seated.

''We are probing the matter,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

