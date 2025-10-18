Man arrested with 600 kg banned fireworks in Kolkata

A man was arrested from Kolkata's Dharmatala area after banned fireworks weighing around 600 kg were seized from his possession on Saturday, police said. The fireworks were seized after police conducted a raid near Mayo Road, and nabbed the accused, a resident of Topsia.

The consignment was being sent to Asansol, as per initial investigation, a police officer said.

Various types of banned fireworks, packed in 25 cardboard cartons, were seized, he said.

A case has been registered against the arrested person at the Maidan police station, the officer added.

