Man arrested with 600 kg banned fireworks in Kolkata
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested from Kolkata's Dharmatala area after banned fireworks weighing around 600 kg were seized from his possession on Saturday, police said. The fireworks were seized after police conducted a raid near Mayo Road, and nabbed the accused, a resident of Topsia.
The consignment was being sent to Asansol, as per initial investigation, a police officer said.
Various types of banned fireworks, packed in 25 cardboard cartons, were seized, he said.
A case has been registered against the arrested person at the Maidan police station, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bengal school jobs scam: Affected teachers meet Cong leaders in Kolkata
Gambling den busted in Kolkata, 14 arrested
Kolkata's air quality turns 'poor' ahead of Kali Puja, WBPCB says not directly linked to fireworks
Kolkata Metro to run special night services along East-West corridor on Kali Puja
PVL 2025: Calicut Heroes Clinch First Win, Outplay Kolkata Thunderbolts 3–0