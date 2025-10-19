Left Menu

France's culture minister reports robbery at Louvre Museum

PTI | Paris | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:20 IST
  • France

France's culture minister said a theft took place at the Louvre Museum on Sunday and it would shutter for the day.

"A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum," Rachida Dati wrote on X.

The Louvre said it would close "for exceptional reasons," offering no further details on the details of the heist.

No injuries were reported. Dati said she was on site and that an investigation was underway.

