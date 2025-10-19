Left Menu

2 labourers, kidnapped by militants, rescued in Arunachal

Two labourers, who were kidnapped by militants, were rescued from Arunachal Pradeshs Tirap district on Sunday, officials said.Around seven-eight armed members of the NSCN kidnapped the two labourers engaged in road construction work in Lahu village in the Dadam circle around 4 pm on Saturday, they said.Based on intelligence inputs, traps were laid at Ngisa K Nokna and Nginnu K Nokna to intercept the insurgents and rescue the abducted labourers, they added.As there was no movement overnight, a search operation was launched at first light.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-10-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 17:10 IST
2 labourers, kidnapped by militants, rescued in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers, who were kidnapped by militants, were rescued from Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Sunday, officials said.

Around seven-eight armed members of the NSCN kidnapped the two labourers engaged in road construction work in Lahu village in the Dadam circle around 4 pm on Saturday, they said.

Based on intelligence inputs, traps were laid at Ngisa K Nokna and Nginnu K Nokna to intercept the insurgents and rescue the abducted labourers, they added.

''As there was no movement overnight, a search operation was launched at first light. Around 5.50 am, one of the security columns came under fire from the insurgents. Our troops responded with calibrated small arms and mortar fire, prioritising the safety of the kidnapped labourers,'' the Assam Rifles said.

Following the gunfight and search of the area, the two labourers were successfully rescued, it said.

''This successful rescue highlights the commitment of the Assam Rifles to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the region,'' it said, noting that the operation is still underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
2
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global
3
Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

 Japan
4
Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025