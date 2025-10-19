Hamas armed wing says it is unaware of clashes in Gaza's Rafah
Hamas armed wing said on Sunday that it was unaware of any incidents or clashes in Gaza's Rafah, shortly after Israel said it carried out air strikes in the area to remove what it deemed a threat after "terrorists" opened fire on troops.
The Palestinian group reiterated it is committed to all that has been agreed upon including a ceasefire in all areas in Gaza.
