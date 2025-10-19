Left Menu

Accused in constable stabbing case held in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 18:42 IST
Accused in constable stabbing case held in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a constable in Nizamabad district was on Sunday taken into custody, police said.

Shaik Riyaz (24), who was earlier caught in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked Pramod, in his mid 40s, with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler to the police station in Nizamabad city on October 17 night.

Pramod succumbed to injuries.

A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused attacked him and fled the scene.

During investigation, the police said the accused attempted to attack another person in Sarangapur area under the limits of Nizamabad Town-6 police station on Sunday.

The police acted swiftly and caught Riyaz, a release from Nizamabad Police Commissionerate said.

The duo was shifted to a hospital, it said. Pramod was working in Central Crime Station (CCS)--a wing of Nizamabad Police Commissionerate.

The police department on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of accused, who was involved in robbery, dacoity and murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

 Israel
2
Yen eases as dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

Yen eases as dovish Takaichi set to become Japan PM, Aussie gains

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to lowest in a year, backs calls for more stimulus

WRAPUP 1-China's Q3 GDP growth slows to lowest in a year, backs calls for mo...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from a seven-month high

UPDATE 1-China September rare earth magnet exports fall 6% from a seven-mont...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025