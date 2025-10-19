Left Menu

3 girls drown while bathing in river in UP's Ghazipur

While bathing, one girl started drowning in deep water, the two others tried to save her but they also drowned, they said.On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and started searching for the drowned girls with the help of divers. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three young girls drowned while taking a bath in Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Poonam Yadav (19), Roli Yadav (16), and Khushi Yadav (14), residents of Ramjanpur village, drowned in the river while bathing at Amwa Ghat. They reached the Ganga Ghat on Sunday morning. While bathing, one girl started drowning in deep water, the two others tried to save her but they also drowned, they said.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and started searching for the drowned girls with the help of divers. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

