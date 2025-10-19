Left Menu

UP: Stones pelted at Ahmedabad-Darbhanga special train, windscreen damaged

The windshield of the engine car of the Ahmedabad-Darbhanga festival special train was damaged after unidentified passengers pelted stones at it near the Bhimsen railway station in Kanpur district, officials said on Sunday.The incident occurred when the train halted at the outer signal of the station on Saturday evening, they said.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The incident occurred when the train halted at the outer signal of the station on Saturday evening, they said. ''Some passengers turned violent while the train was halted at the outer signal and began pelting stones,'' RPF inspector at Bhimsen junction, Ajay Kumar Meena, said.

The pilot and co-pilot quickly secured the cabin and alerted the control room. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the scene to restore order.

Acting on a complaint filed by the station master, police registered a case against unidentified individuals, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to establish the identities of the attackers and arrest them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

