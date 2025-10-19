US forces attacked drug-smuggling vessel, three killed, says Hegseth

U.S. forces attacked a drug-smuggling vessel on Friday and killed three people, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday, alleging that the boat was affiliated to a Colombian guerrilla group.

"The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics," he said in a post on X.

