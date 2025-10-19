Left Menu

Delhi Police deploys 'drone didis' to enhance security during festive season

Under the campaign Netra, Netrutva, Naari, women police officers, dubbed drone didis, have been stationed in crowded markets such as Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar to conduct real-time aerial surveillance.Trained in modern drone technology, these personnel monitor crowd movements, detect suspicious activities, and assist in traffic regulation.

Delhi Police deploys 'drone didis' to enhance security during festive season
In a maiden initiative of its kind, the Delhi Police has deployed women personnel trained in drone operations to enhance security during the festive season. Under the campaign 'Netra, Netrutva, Naari,' women police officers, dubbed ''drone didis,'' have been stationed in crowded markets such as Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar to conduct real-time aerial surveillance.

''Trained in modern drone technology, these personnel monitor crowd movements, detect suspicious activities, and assist in traffic regulation. Any footage showing unusual activity is instantly relayed to the district control room for immediate action,'' a senior police officer said.

