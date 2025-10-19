Left Menu

PM Modi urges Indians to buy swadeshi products to ring in festive season

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 22:15 IST
PM Modi urges Indians to buy swadeshi products to ring in festive season
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to ring in the festive season by buying swadeshi products and celebrating the hard work of 140 crore Indians.

''Let's mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians,'' Modi said in a post on X.

''Let's buy Indian products and say -- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai,'' the prime minister said.

He also urged citizens to share what they have bought during the festive season on social media.

''Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee says

South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee ...

 South Korea
2
Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

 Global
4
China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025