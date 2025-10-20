Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Heist: SIT's Unveiling Progress Before Kerala High Court

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to submit its progress report on the missing gold from Sabarimala to the Kerala High Court. The investigation involves arrests and interrogations, focusing on some accused, including a Bengaluru sponsor. Allegations of government protection for the accused have emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 20-10-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 12:44 IST
Sabarimala Gold Heist: SIT's Unveiling Progress Before Kerala High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala is poised to present its initial progress report to the Kerala High Court, according to police insiders on Monday. The division bench, comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar, will reconvene to review the case on Tuesday. Sources revealed that the SIT aims to submit the report on the same day.

The report is expected to outline the ongoing investigation's status, highlighting the arrest of Unnikrishnan Potty, based in Bengaluru, who was involved in the electroplating of gold-clad copper plates on the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames in 2019. Additionally, it will detail investigative efforts in Chennai, where the electroplating process occurred. The High Court had previously instructed the SIT to file a progress report within two weeks and stipulated a six-week timeframe to conclude the investigation.

The SIT has lodged two cases concerning the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames. Ten individuals, including Potty and officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board, have been charged. There's an expectation of further interrogations soon. Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph accused the government of shielding those implicated, noting delayed arrests and contrasting with the swift actions against Congress workers in other cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025