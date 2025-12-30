Intrigue in Uttarakhand: SIT Probes Urmila Sanawar Controversy

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the police on Monday to delve into multiple cases against Urmila Sanawar, a central figure in the Ankita Bhandari murder case controversy in Uttarakhand.

Under the supervision of Haridwar City Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh, the SIT will unify investigations across various stations including Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, and Jhabrera. This seven-member team includes the SHOs of each of these stations.

Sanawar, who has released significant material including videos and audio, is in the spotlight for her claims related to former MLA Suresh Rathore. Meanwhile, Rathore's wife Ravinder Kaur has raised concerns about threats to his life, adding another layer to the complex political milieu.