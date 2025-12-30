Left Menu

Intrigue in Uttarakhand: SIT Probes Urmila Sanawar Controversy

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate cases against Urmila Sanawar, linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Sanawar claims to be the second wife of former MLA Suresh Rathore, who faces allegations himself. The SIT aims to resolve the political and legal intricacies surrounding the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the police on Monday to delve into multiple cases against Urmila Sanawar, a central figure in the Ankita Bhandari murder case controversy in Uttarakhand.

Under the supervision of Haridwar City Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh, the SIT will unify investigations across various stations including Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, and Jhabrera. This seven-member team includes the SHOs of each of these stations.

Sanawar, who has released significant material including videos and audio, is in the spotlight for her claims related to former MLA Suresh Rathore. Meanwhile, Rathore's wife Ravinder Kaur has raised concerns about threats to his life, adding another layer to the complex political milieu.

