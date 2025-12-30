SIT Probes Sabarimala Gold Loss: Former Minister Questioned

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold loss case has questioned Kadakampally Surendran, a senior CPI(M) legislator and former Devaswom Minister, according to police sources on Tuesday.

Surendran confirmed that he provided his statement last week, when inquiries focused on his tenure as Devaswom Minister during the alleged gold disappearance from the hill shrine.

The SIT took action after RSP leader Shibu Baby John released photos showing Surendran with the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty. Another notable inquiry was conducted with P S Prasanth, the immediate past president of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The SIT, commissioned by the High Court, has so far arrested 10 individuals, including two former TDB presidents. They are investigating the theft of gold from icons and doorframes at the Sabarimala temple, granted an extended timeline of six more months for completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)