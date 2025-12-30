Left Menu

SIT Probes Sabarimala Gold Loss: Former Minister Questioned

An SIT has questioned former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case. His statement was recorded after RSP leader Shibu Baby John released incriminating photographs. The SIT, under High Court orders, has arrested 10 people, including former TDB presidents.

Updated: 30-12-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:30 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold loss case has questioned Kadakampally Surendran, a senior CPI(M) legislator and former Devaswom Minister, according to police sources on Tuesday.

Surendran confirmed that he provided his statement last week, when inquiries focused on his tenure as Devaswom Minister during the alleged gold disappearance from the hill shrine.

The SIT took action after RSP leader Shibu Baby John released photos showing Surendran with the main accused, Unnikrishnan Potty. Another notable inquiry was conducted with P S Prasanth, the immediate past president of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The SIT, commissioned by the High Court, has so far arrested 10 individuals, including two former TDB presidents. They are investigating the theft of gold from icons and doorframes at the Sabarimala temple, granted an extended timeline of six more months for completion.

