Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Militants Target Soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Four soldiers were killed and 11 injured in a militant attack on paramilitary forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The militants targeted the soldiers guarding a state-owned gas company's team before fleeing. A search operation is underway to locate the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 20-10-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 13:17 IST
Tensions Rise as Militants Target Soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a disturbing development in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants launched a deadly attack on paramilitary personnel, resulting in four soldiers killed and 11 others injured.

The attack targeted soldiers guarding the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company's team near Kot Lalu, Dera Ismail Khan, close to South Waziristan. After opening fire, the assailants managed to flee from the scene.

The injured were promptly shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for treatment. Security forces have since secured the area and begun a thorough search operation to apprehend the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025