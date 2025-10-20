Tensions Rise as Militants Target Soldiers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a disturbing development in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants launched a deadly attack on paramilitary personnel, resulting in four soldiers killed and 11 others injured.

The attack targeted soldiers guarding the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company's team near Kot Lalu, Dera Ismail Khan, close to South Waziristan. After opening fire, the assailants managed to flee from the scene.

The injured were promptly shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for treatment. Security forces have since secured the area and begun a thorough search operation to apprehend the attackers.

