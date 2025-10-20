Left Menu

Chinese iPhone Users Accuse Apple of Market Dominance

A group of 55 Chinese iPhone users has filed a complaint against Apple, alleging abuse of market dominance by restricting app distribution and payments to its platforms. The complaint, lodged with China’s market regulator, challenges Apple's practices amid ongoing trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:30 IST
Chinese iPhone Users Accuse Apple of Market Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a move raising eyebrows amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, a group of Chinese iPhone users has filed a complaint against Apple. They accuse the tech giant of exploiting its market dominance to restrict app distribution and payments via its platforms.

The complaint, spearheaded by lawyer Wang Qiongfei, challenges Apple's monopoly over iOS app distribution in China, a country known for its strict market regulations. Wang claims Apple forces users to buy digital products exclusively through its In-App Purchase system while restricting downloads to its App Store. The multinational company is also accused of imposing commission fees of up to 30% on in-app purchases.

This is the second case Wang has brought against Apple, after a 2021 lawsuit was dismissed by a Shanghai court. With an appeal now pending at the Supreme People's Court, Wang expects the administrative complaint to proceed more rapidly through regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025