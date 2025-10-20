Chinese iPhone Users Accuse Apple of Market Dominance

In a move raising eyebrows amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, a group of Chinese iPhone users has filed a complaint against Apple. They accuse the tech giant of exploiting its market dominance to restrict app distribution and payments via its platforms.

The complaint, spearheaded by lawyer Wang Qiongfei, challenges Apple's monopoly over iOS app distribution in China, a country known for its strict market regulations. Wang claims Apple forces users to buy digital products exclusively through its In-App Purchase system while restricting downloads to its App Store. The multinational company is also accused of imposing commission fees of up to 30% on in-app purchases.

This is the second case Wang has brought against Apple, after a 2021 lawsuit was dismissed by a Shanghai court. With an appeal now pending at the Supreme People's Court, Wang expects the administrative complaint to proceed more rapidly through regulators.

(With inputs from agencies.)