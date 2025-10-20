Bengal in Crisis: A Call for Action Amid Rising Insecurity

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has raised alarms over the increasing incidents of sexual assaults in the state, asserting that these signal a deepening law and order crisis.

In an interview, Bose identified the weak enforcement of laws as a symptom of a 'soft state' and emphasized the need for corrective measures to address the fear psychosis spreading across society.

Criticizing the politicization of police forces, Bose urged for neutrality and the preservation of law and order to prevent the state's further slide into insecurity.

